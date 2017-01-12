Itron has announced a new managed services contract with Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. to support the energy company’s “CenHub Insights+” program.

The program aims to empower Central Hudson customers to make informed decisions about their energy usage.

Central Hudson will utilize Itron’s managed services offering and cellular solution as part of its “CenHub Insights+” program, to help increase customers’ awareness of their energy usage and encourage them to be more energy efficient and save money.

The program is a part of the Reforming the Energy Vision, a regulatory initiative launched by the State of New York Public Service Commission as part of New York Governor Cuomo’s comprehensive energy strategy.

Itron will collect, manage and deliver detailed energy usage information to customers participating in the CenHub Insights+ program for presentment within CenHub MyAccount, a secure web portal. By utilizing Itron Total Outcomes, Central Hudson can easily and cost-effectively add new customers to the program thanks to the “drop-in” flexibility of Itron’s 4G LTE smart metering solution for strategic deployments and opt-in customer programs.

Joseph Hally, Central Hudson Manager of energy transformation and solutions, sees the program as an enabler for Central Hudson to “focus on the program and create new business value for our customers., adding that “working with Itron makes it simple and easy to provide value to our customers. With Itron Total Outcomes, we can take advantage of Itron’s experienced team to manage the day-to-day operations of the smart cellular solution for our CenHub Insights+ program.”

“Itron’s goal is to make success as easy as possible for our customers. With Itron Total Outcomes and our smart cellular solution, we are enabling Central Hudson to easily implement its consumer engagement program and accelerate time to value,” said Bruce Douglas, senior vice president and general manager of software and services at Itron. “Itron is applying our experience, knowledge and solutions to help Central Hudson and its customers be more resourceful in how they deliver and use energy.”