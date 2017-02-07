A report recently commissioned by Middle East Electricity states that one of the most important steps to improving electricity diversification and conservation in the Gulf Cooperation Council is to develop smart grid and smart metering roll-out under the overall umbrella of demand side management.

According to ME Construction News, GCC countries can save up to US$10 billion in infrastructure investment by 2020 through the use of a smart grid.

Leading the way is Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which is fully prepared to turn this vision into reality through new smart initiatives and services. DEWA invests "heavily" in renewable and clean energy innovations. It is also spearheading developments such as Shams Dubai, which connects solar power in homes and buildings to DEWA’s grid, Smart Applications via Smart Meters and Grids, and the Green Charger to build the infrastructure and electric-vehicle charging stations. The project will include the construction of a smart grid model at DEWA’s headquarters, which will include solar panels, an energy storing system (ESS) and integrated operating system.

UAE's Vision 2021 focuses on fostering innovation in its power sector (renewable energy). The recently announced Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 aims to provide 7% of Dubai’s energy from clean energy sources by 2020, 25% by 2030, and ultimately 75% by 2050. This drive toward clean energy is complemented by Dubai’s intent to become the world’s smartest city by 2017.

In addition, the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) has commissioned the first ever 400-kV super grid that connects the power network of the GCC countries. In a bid to combat the risk of blackouts on each national grid and share energy resources, GCCIA linked the electrical power network of all its member states.