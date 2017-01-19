Q: Most of us think about sledding, snowball fights and snowpeople (gender neutral) when we think about snow. If asked, many folks would say that catastrophic snow slides are a rarity and mostly occur outside the U.S. How much of a risk are avalanches in the U.S. and can anything be done to protect electric infrastructure from their devastating effects?

You Be a Grid Master!

We get questions from the utility industry. Here's your chance to show your expertise by providing answers. Best answer of the month wins a $50 gift card. Enter it in the comment section and make sure you complete site registration and verification (free). You must complete the registration verification to win!