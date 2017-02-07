For the last five years, ComEd has updated and modernized its electrical grid to improve the reliability of its service to customers. The work has resulted in record setting performance that is also helping to power economic development and customer satisfaction.

In 2016, ComEd customers experienced a 15 percent reduction in the frequency of outages compared to 2015. This was best among all utilities according to Electric Benchmarking. Since investments began in 2012, frequency of outages has been reduced by nearly 34 percent and the duration of outages has been reduced by 48 percent. Additionally ComEd’s customer’s satisfaction ratings are at an all-time high. Market Strategies International, a top market research firm, named ComEd Most Improved Electric Utility of 2016.

Advanced technology like smart switches that reroute power around potential problem areas, new storm hardening solutions and cable replacement have contributed to more than 7.6 million avoided customer interruptions since 2012 – resulting in $1.4 billion in societal savings. Additionally, more than 3 million ComEd customers experienced zero or only 1 outage last year.

“The smart grid investment has vastly improved the infrastructure of our system,” said Terence R. Donnelly, executive vice-president and chief operating officer for ComEd. “On a daily basis and during storms, our customers are seeing less interruption in their lives and their business operations.”

Strong power reliability and Illinois’ low power prices are key attributes why businesses continue to commit to building facilities in our northern Illinois service territory. This is evidenced in the collective 2016 results of ComEd’s economic development allies which supported the announcement of 39,234 jobs, 59 million square feet in facilities, and $6.7 billion in capital investment.

“ComEd’s continued infrastructure investment aimed at modernizing and bringing innovative digital equipment to the grid is an important component to Illinois’ economic growth efforts,” said Jim Schultz, CEO of Intersect Illinois, a privately funded economic development organization. “We are pleased to see utility industry record setting reliability performance which provides businesses the assurance that Illinois is the right place for their continued growth and investment.”