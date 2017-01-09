What do you think is the electric distribution company’s role in the future?
We’ve all heard the phrase…”that’s how we roll…” when someone is talking about their approach to a situation.
What do you think is the electric distribution company’s role in the future?
We’ve all heard the phrase…”that’s how we roll…” when someone is talking about their approach to a situation.
basically a wires (country wide PJM) company coordinating all the DER DC micrgrids that have replaced the existing distribution grid and central generation plants.