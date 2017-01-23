San Diego Gas & Electric has filed a series of proposals with the California Public Utilities Commission to install tens of thousands of electric charging stations in new, key areas to encourage the transition to zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs), trucks, shuttles, and delivery fleets, among other areas.

"SDG&E has spent more than a decade reducing our carbon footprint through the rapid expansion of clean energy. We all want to breathe cleaner air, which means slowing down the impacts of climate change will require an increased focus on the areas that produce the most harmful emissions," said Caroline Winn, chief operating officer of SDG&E. "We are committed as a business and a community partner to improving lives by developing meaningful solutions."

For SDG&E customers, who over the last 12 months received more than 40 percent of their energy from renewable sources, now is the time to increase the use of electricity as a transportation fuel source.

Transportation electrification is the natural progression of renewables, given that electric cars and trucks plugging into the power grid will be charging on ever increasing amounts of clean energy.

If SDG&E's proposals are approved, additional electric charging stations would be installed at San Diego International Airport, Port of San Diego, for delivery fleets, taxi/rideshare, Park-and-Rides and residential homes throughout the region. These proposed programs would build upon the company's efforts to install electric charging infrastructure at 350 apartments, condos and businesses as part of the Power Your Drive program.

The filing is in response to Senate Bill (SB) 350 which recognized the vital role energy companies like SDG&E will play in widespread transportation electrification by installing and expanding the charging network and other necessary infrastructure.

"In order to support clean air and a healthy climate, the transportation sector as a whole, including passenger vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, and fleet vehicles must all transition to clean, low-carbon technologies," said Debra Kelley, advocacy director for the American Lung Association. "The American Lung Association in California supports SDG&E's efforts to expand access to electric transportation in our region, reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions."

Taken together, SDG&E's transportation electrification proposals aim to jumpstart the EV sector and test cutting-edge technology. The larger residential project would focus on customer homes and smart charging with special EV rates to encourage off-peak charging.