TDWorld
Home > Electric Utility Operations > Day to Day in the Utility Operations World

Day to Day in the Utility Operations World

Feb 14, 2017
Amy Fischbach, Nikki Chandler and Susan Lakin | T&D World Magazine
Comments 0
  • Dec_2016_gallery_0.jpg

    The Rodeo

    Journeymen teams compete in a mystery event to change out transformers at the 2016 International Lineman’s Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas. A total of 206 teams and 284 apprentices showcased their skills at the annual competition.

    Featured in December 2016

    Photo:
    Amy Fischbach
    More
  • Nov_2016_gallery_0.jpg

    Helicopter Operations

    Air2, a Maryland and Tennessee-based specialty helicopter operator, clips in Entergy’s new 115-kV line in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Air2 crews helped set and back bolt many of the poles on this new line segment, called Carpenter Dam. Air2 also flew in the sockline that was used to pull the conductors as part of the wire stringing team with T&D Solutions, the general contractor for the project based in Alexandria, Louisiana.

    Featured in November 2016

    Photo:
    Air2
    More
  • Oct_2016_gallery_0.jpg

    Storm Hardening Work

    An Eversource crew installs X-braces to a transmission structure as part of a $600,000 project to strengthen a transmission line running from Webster substation in Franklin, New Hampshire, to the North Road substation in Sunapee, New Hampshire. The storm-hardening work includes installing more than 200 braces on existing structures along 25 miles of overhead electric lines.

    Featured in October 2016

    Photo:
    Eversource
    More
  • Jan_2016_gallery_0.jpg

    Preparing Pole for Removal

    Salt River Project lineman Mike Bruxer prepares a broken pole for removal after a storm ripped through Phoenix on August 31, downing lines and trees and leaving tens of thousands of customers without power.

    Featured in January 2016

    More
  • pshot1.jpg

    Descending

    Salt River Project lineman Chris Fedock, a 15-year veteran, descended down a 115-kV transmission tower after completing maintenance work near Horse Mesa Dam near Canyon Lake in Arizona. As he cautiously scaled down the 65-ft tower, Fedock used his lead climber safety line.

    Featured in September 2016

     

    Photo:
    Salt River Project
    More
  • pshot2.jpg

    Suspended Over Mountains

    Bob Morton, a lineman for BC Hydro, uses hoist access to replace spacer dampers on a 500-kV circuit in the Lillooet, British Columbia, area. Because of the mountainous and rugged terrain, the transmission crew had to use helicopters for access and material delivery. The BC Hydro crew worked with a hoist tech from Ascent Helicopter on the multi-week project.

    Featured in August 2016

     

    Photo:
    Craig Leggett, BC Hydro
    More
  • pshot3.jpg

    #ThankALineman

    Linemen withstand severe weather and challenging working conditions to restore power for customers nationwide. While they often work outside of the spotlight, they are recognized for their hard work, bravery and dedication on one special day each year: National Lineman Appreciation Day. The U.S. Senate first recognized this day three years ago as a way to honor linemen. On April 18, power companies nationwide encouraged their customers to tweet photos and messages to #ThankaLineman. To view some of the tributes to the nation’s field workforce, visit tdworld.com/ electric-utility-operations/thankalineman-expressions-gratitude.

    Featured in July 2016

     

    Photo:
    Southern California Edison
    More
  • pshot4.jpg

    Challenging Move

    Kissimmee Utility Authority partnered with a crew from Sims Crane & Equipment Co. to relocate twin 60-ton electrical transformers from its decommissioned Power Plant Substation to its Richard Hord Substation. The move required months of planning and the use of a 38-wheel flatbed. In addition, KUA and its contractors had to lift the power lines and cables as the transformers passed beneath them, clear the roads, maneuver through tight spots and cross a railroad track. Ultimately, the team was able to move the transformers from the 40-year-old substation to their new home adjacent to KUA’s headquarters.

    Featured in June 2016

     

    Photo:
    Kissimmee Utility Authority
    More
  • pshot5.jpg

    Working Around the Clock

    Following a rainstorm in February, LADWP linemen repair a downed line that spanned across the Los Angeles River. High winds and branches and debris falling on tree lines caused the outages. By working around the clock, crews restored power to 100,600 customers, and the linemen remained in the field to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to the remaining 1,600 customers.

    Featured in May 2016

     

    Photo:
    Art Mochizuki, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power
    More
  • pshot6.jpg

    Wildlife Conservation

    Salt River Project substation electricians Jacob Petersen (right) and Jeff Lewis released two red-tailed hawks on Feb. 4 at the Phon D Sutton Recreation Area on the Tonto National Forest near Mesa, Arizona. The men, who work in the substation maintenance group in the West Valley, found one of the hawks on the ground and unable to fly in the Agua Fria switchyard in September. The bird was treated by Liberty Wildlife along with another hawk that was ready to be released.

    Featured in April 2016

     

    Photo:
    Salt River Project
    More
  • pshot7.jpg

    Meeting Needs

    FirstEnergy built its new Squab Hollow Substation in Elk County, Pennsylvania, to address issues such as potential voltage collapse, voltage drop and generator stability on the transmission system. Linemen connected the substation to two existing transmission lines to enhance system reliability and operational flexibility. Within the new substation, specialized voltage-regulating equipment can respond to real-time electrical conditions, and boost or reduce voltage to maintain consistent levels on the regional transmission network. As part of the $48 million project, crews also installed capacitor banks, circuit breakers, transformers, communications equipment and a modular control building.

    The new substation, which was energized in May 2015, will enable the utility to meet the current and future electrical needs of more than 95,000 FirstEnergy customers.

    Featured in March 2016

     

    Photo:
    FirstEnergy
    More
  • pshot8.jpg

    Battling the Weather

    A storm with damaging winds and heavy rains inflicted widespread outages on Puget Sound customers in November 2015. Crews worked into the night to restore power in the Bridle Trails area of Kirkland, Washington, following the severe weather event.

    Featured in February 2016

     

    Photo:
    Puget Sound Energy
    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Exciting, rewarding and dangerous: Words to describe the daily work life of utility workers. Following are riveting images of the day-to-day work life of linemen and associated workers who rush to restore power, maintain the flow of electricity and even conserve wildlife. These images were first featured in T&D World's "Parting Shot" department in the Electric Utility Operations section of the magazine. For more coverage of utility maintenance, operations and emergencies, visit the EUO home page. Each image is contributed by utilities from around the nation.

Note: Some images were cropped for digital optimization.

Discuss this Gallery 0

Post new comment
or register to use your TDWorld ID

Featured Jobs

 

More Jobs >>

Transmission & Distribution World Online Buyers' Guide

Editor's Picks
  1. Liquid Storage – Transforming the Energy Universe?  
Connect With Us
TDWorld.com
Related Penton Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×