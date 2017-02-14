Day to Day in the Utility Operations World

Day to Day in the Utility Operations WorldFeb 14, 2017
Exciting, rewarding and dangerous: Words to describe the daily work life of utility workers. Following are riveting images of the day-to-day work life of linemen and associated workers who rush to restore power, maintain the flow of electricity and even conserve wildlife. These images were first featured in T&D World's "Parting Shot" department in the Electric Utility Operations section of the magazine. For more coverage of utility maintenance, operations and emergencies, visit the EUO home page. Each image is contributed by utilities from around the nation.
Note: Some images were cropped for digital optimization.