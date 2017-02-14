Day to Day in the Utility Operations World

Meeting Needs

FirstEnergy built its new Squab Hollow Substation in Elk County, Pennsylvania, to address issues such as potential voltage collapse, voltage drop and generator stability on the transmission system. Linemen connected the substation to two existing transmission lines to enhance system reliability and operational flexibility. Within the new substation, specialized voltage-regulating equipment can respond to real-time electrical conditions, and boost or reduce voltage to maintain consistent levels on the regional transmission network. As part of the $48 million project, crews also installed capacitor banks, circuit breakers, transformers, communications equipment and a modular control building.

The new substation, which was energized in May 2015, will enable the utility to meet the current and future electrical needs of more than 95,000 FirstEnergy customers.

Featured in March 2016