The electric power industry is on the threshold of a new, deep, and irreversible transformation that will fundamentally change how its business is conducted, who creates and captures value, the nature of risks in the industry, and who bears those risks. The empowerment of consumers as suppliers through Distributed Energy Resources (DER) will go well beyond the kinds of disruptions that occurred when competitive power markets were created in the 1990s and early 2000s. It will create new ...