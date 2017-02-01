Energy Leaders Weigh in on New Era

New Technology Changing the Face of the Industry

“New technology continues to change the face of this industry,” said Thomas Kuhn, president of Edison Electric Institute.

Electric utilities, as the most capital intensive part of the economy, are focused on the future of federal tax policy, he said.

“We’re looking at everything from the customer standpoint,” Kuhn said.

Despite the recent election outcome, utility CEOs more than a year ago made a 15-year commitment to develop a cleaner, reliable more modern grid and that is not changing, Kuhn said.