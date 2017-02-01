Energy Leaders Weigh in on New Era

Energy Leaders Weigh in on New EraFeb 1, 2017
Leaders of major associations from across the American energy sector say that there will be sustained interest in affordable, reliable and clean electric power.
The dawn of the Trump era, many said, may point the way toward more streamlined federal regulation and stepped up energy development.
The association heads addressed a day-long conference of the United States Energy Association at the National Press Club that attracted a large crowd of energy leaders, consultants, policymakers and journalists.
Many in the audience said they were eager to see how diverse energy players read the transition from the presidency of Barack Obama to the presidency of Donald Trump.