TDWorld
The Energy Times > Galleries > Energy Leaders Weigh in on New Era

Energy Leaders Weigh in on New Era

Feb 1, 2017
Comments 0
  • 1-kuhn.jpg

    New Technology Changing the Face of the Industry

    “New technology continues to change the face of this industry,” said Thomas Kuhn, president of Edison Electric Institute.

    Electric utilities, as the most capital intensive part of the economy, are focused on the future of federal tax policy, he said.

    “We’re looking  at everything from the customer standpoint,” Kuhn said.

    Despite the recent election outcome, utility CEOs more than a year ago made a 15-year commitment to develop a cleaner, reliable more modern grid and that is not changing, Kuhn said.

    Photo:
    Martin Rosenberg
    More
  • 2-howard.jpg

    Grid and Cyber Security

    The focus of grid cyber and physical security will forever remain of paramount importance, said Michael Howard, Electric Power Research Institute president and CEO.

    “It's got to be all in,” he said. “It's not going to change.”

    Of increased importance for research and development is the “integrated energy network” that will accommodate “multidirectional power flow,” Howard said.

    Photo:
    Martin Rosenberg
    More
  • 3-kelly.jpg

    Preserving Affordable Financing

    Public power utilities are concerned about preserving their access to affordable financing to meet their investment needs, said Susan Kelly, American Public Power Association president and CEO.

    “You cannot be for infrastructure and against tax exempt financing,” she said. “That will be  big message for us this year,” Kelly said, as the Trump administration hammers out new tax cuts and policies.

     

    Photo:
    Martin Rosenberg
    More
  • 4-mathewson.jpg

    Co-Ops Ideal Labs for Innovation

    Small rural electric co-ops are “ideal labs for innovation,” said Jim Matheson, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association CEO.

    As small utilities work to help achieve cybersecurity, it is important that sensitive information that they share is protected, he said.

    Photo:
    Martin Rosenberg
    More
  • 5-korsnick.jpg

    U.S. Has Opportunity to Lead with Nuclear

    “The United States will not be a credible leader if we let our current nuclear fleet atrophy,” said Maria Korsnick, Nuclear Energy Institute president and CEO.

    Today 60 new reactors are being built globally and two-thirds are tied to Russian and Chinese designs, she said.

    “The U.S. has a unique but perishable opportunity to reclaim leadership,” she said.

    Photo:
    Martin Rosenberg
    More
  • 6-mccurdy.jpg

    New Administrations Like Change

    “New administrations like change,” said Dave McCurdy, American Gas Association president and CEO.

    Executive orders by the Trump administration on energy issues are important signals of where they stand are an exalted form of press release,  McCurdy said. “They usually are not enough” and must be followed by detailed regulations and legislation, he said.

    Photo:
    Martin Rosenberg
    More
  • 7-girard.JPG

    $1.1 Trillion in Potential Energy Infrastructure Investment

    There is $1.1 trillion in potential energy infrastructure investment in the next decade,” said Jack Gerard, American Petroleum Institute president and CEO

    Opening offshore tracks to exploration for fuels could create 800,000 jobs, he said.

    Every motorist in America is saving $550 a year from lower gas and diesel fuel costs as a result of favorable trends in the energy sector, he said.

    As a result of energy improvements, “by 2018 our manufacturing costs will be 2 percent lower in the U.S  than in China,” he said.

    All this is being achieved, Girard said, “as the United States leads the world in carbon reduction – we are now at a 20-year low.”

    Photo:
    Martin Rosenberg
    More

Leaders of major associations from across the American energy sector say that there will be sustained  interest in affordable, reliable and clean electric power.

The dawn of the Trump era, many said, may point the way toward more streamlined federal regulation and stepped up energy development.

The association heads addressed a day-long conference of the United States Energy Association at the National Press Club that attracted a large crowd of energy leaders, consultants, policymakers and journalists.

Many in the audience said they were eager to see how diverse energy players read the transition from the presidency of Barack Obama to the presidency of Donald Trump.

Discuss this Gallery 0

Post new comment
or register to use your TDWorld ID
Connect

Subscribe to The Energy Times Newsletter

Subscribe
LATEST ON ENERGY TIMES
Jan 30, 2017
Sponsored
Energy Times Brand

The Big Shift to Digital - Enabling the Evolving Power System

Electricity continues to be the most versatile and widely used form of energy, but fossil generation has also been a major contributor to carbon emissions....More
Dec 22, 2016
Webinar

Building Tomorrow’s Electricity Platform

Exploring the potential for emerging digital technologies to create a platform from which the power sector might design and deliver tomorrow’s electricity platform....More
Nov 3, 2016
Article
Energy Times Brand

Bold New Power Vision at Empowering Customers & Cities 2016

Jeremy Rifkin opened up the Empowering Customers & Cities 2016 executive conference with a keynote speech that was part warning, part call to action, and part invitation to rethink the way America generates, buys, sells, and delivers its energy...More
Aug 18, 2016
Sponsored
Energy Times Brand

ABB announces 2016 Automation & Power World digital conference for the power industry

ABB Automation & Power World has announced additional details for its upcoming APW digital conference....More
Aug 17, 2016
News
T&D World Magazine

DOE Calls for More Investment for U.S. Energy Emergency Response

In his testimony before a field hearing, U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz called for increased investments in U.S. energy emergency response....More
T&DW Learning Center
Handbook of Energy Engineering Calculations

SOLVE ENERGY PROBLEMS QUICKLY AND ACCURATELY

American Electrician's Handbook Sixteenth Edition

For a century, the American Electricians' Handbook has served as the definitive industry reference for...

Temporary Grounding for Lineworker Protection

This essential safety reference shows how to install grounds...

View CatalogView Shopping Cart

TDWorld.com
Related Penton Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×