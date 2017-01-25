Booming Solar: Amazing Images from Across the Spectrum

This 1.1 MW PV array at the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will meet 20% of the facility's energy needs.

These parabolic trough collectors in New Mexico work by concentrating the sun's rays on an oil-filled tube running along the focal line of a trough.

You're looking at 30,000 square feet of PV panels on the roof of the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. At its peak, the panels will generate 675 kW of power.

PV cells and modules are reliable in both space and on Earth. The Hubble Space Telescope and most communications satellites are powered by PV technology.

A total solar eclipse captured in 2012 at the National Solar Test Facility located at Sandia National Laboratories is Albuquerque, New Mexico. The annular eclipse is reflected on some of the 212 computer-controlled mirrors called heliostats.

This 10-kW PV array was installed in 2003 at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Distributed Energy Resources Test Facility in Colorado. The array consists of 96 polycrystalline silicon modules and is used to test PV inverters and packaged systems.

The Alamosa PV Plant, located in south central Colorado, is one of the largest PV power plants in the United States and generates about 8.2 MW of power.

This PV system is used to help power a Colorado home. The system includes a .960-kW PV system with 8- to 120-W PV modules.

This exhibit, dubbed Solar Independence by its designers, is a 4-kW photovoltaic system than in real life is used for mobile emergency power. The flag's field of blue consists of PV panels that generate enough electricity to power one to two homes.

This 9.1-kW hybrid photovoltaic system, located on an island 30 miles west of San Francisco, powers a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service facility--serving as a home for biologists, 6,000 sea lions and thousands of birds.

Utah's Dangling Rope Marina PV/hybrid power system is the largest solar energy system in the National Park Services and is estimated to save more than $2.3 million in fuel and maintenance costs over a 20-year-period.

The solar power industry is booming, with jobs increasing by 25% in 2016. According to the latest U.S. Energy and Employment Report from the Department of Energy, the solar industry added 73,000 solar jobs this past year.

In fact, solar more people were employed in solar power than traditional coal, gas and oil energy combined last year. Just under 374,000 people were employed in solar energy, according to the the DOE report; while coal, gas and oil power combined had a workforce of slightly more than 187,000. The boom in the country's solar workforce can be attributed to construction work associated with expanding generation capacity. (Forbes)

Following are breathtaking images of solar, from rooftop PVs, to parabolic trough collectors.