TDWorld
Home > Grid Optimization > Generation Renewables > Booming Solar: Amazing Images from Across the Spectrum

Booming Solar: Amazing Images from Across the Spectrum

Jan 25, 2017
Comments 0
  • 07975.JPG

    Remote Power Source

    Utah's Dangling Rope Marina PV/hybrid power system is the largest solar energy system in the National Park Services and is estimated to save more than $2.3 million in fuel and maintenance costs over a 20-year-period.

    Photo:
    NREL
    More
  • 08108wildlife.JPG

    Spreading Your Wings

    This 9.1-kW hybrid photovoltaic system, located on an island 30 miles west of San Francisco, powers a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service facility--serving as a home for biologists, 6,000 sea lions and thousands of birds.

    Photo:
    Farallon National Wildlife Refuge
    More
  • america.JPG

    Solar Independence

    This exhibit, dubbed Solar Independence by its designers, is a 4-kW photovoltaic system than in real life is used for mobile emergency power. The flag's field of blue consists of PV panels that generate enough electricity to power one to two homes.

    Photo:
    NREL
    More
  • colorado-home.JPG

    Power of PV

    This PV system is used to help power a Colorado home. The system includes a .960-kW PV system with 8- to 120-W PV modules.

    Photo:
    NREL
    More
  • cool-solar.JPG

    Alamosa Power

    The Alamosa PV Plant, located in south central Colorado, is one of the largest PV power plants in the United States and generates about 8.2 MW of power.

    Photo:
    Steve Wilcox
    More
  • der-test.JPG

    Solar and Mountains

    This 10-kW PV array was installed in 2003 at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Distributed Energy Resources Test Facility in Colorado. The array consists of 96 polycrystalline silicon modules and is used to test PV inverters and packaged systems.

    Photo:
    NREL
    More
  • eclipse_0.jpg

    Solar Eclipse

    A total solar eclipse captured in 2012 at the National Solar Test Facility located at Sandia National Laboratories is Albuquerque, New Mexico. The annular eclipse is reflected on some of the 212 computer-controlled mirrors called heliostats.

    Photo:
    Randy Montoya/Sandia National Laboratories
    More
  • hubble.JPG

    Space Solar

    PV cells and modules are reliable in both space and on Earth. The Hubble Space Telescope and most communications satellites are powered by PV technology.

    Photo:
    NASA, Smithsonian Institute, Lockheed
    More
  • moscone.JPG

    More Power

    You're looking at 30,000 square feet of PV panels on the roof of the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. At its peak, the panels will generate 675 kW of power.

    Photo:
    SunPower
    More
  • parabola.jpg

    Purely Parabolic

    These parabolic trough collectors in New Mexico work by concentrating the sun's rays on an oil-filled tube running along the focal line of a trough.

    Photo:
    Randy Montoya/Sandia National Laboratories
    More
  • sa-jose.JPG

    Soaring to New Heights

    This 1.1 MW PV array at the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will meet 20% of the facility's energy needs.

    Photo:
    City of San Jose
    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

The solar power industry is booming, with jobs increasing by 25% in 2016. According to the latest U.S. Energy and Employment Report from the Department of Energy, the solar industry added 73,000 solar jobs this past year.

In fact, solar more people were employed in solar power than traditional coal, gas and oil energy combined last year. Just under 374,000 people were employed in solar energy, according to the  the DOE report; while coal, gas and oil power combined had a workforce of slightly more than 187,000. The boom in the country's solar workforce can be attributed to construction work associated with expanding generation capacity. (Forbes)

Following are breathtaking images of solar, from rooftop PVs, to parabolic trough collectors.

Discuss this Gallery 0

Post new comment
or register to use your TDWorld ID
Featured Video

ABB microgrid technology supports solar photovoltaic diesel power station in Australia.

It’s costly getting fuel to Marble Bar, a town on the other side of nowhere in western Australia. Today, a utility-scale, solar PV diesel power station provides much of the residents’ energy needs courtesy of local sunshine.

 

To learn more from a local ABB microgrid expert, click here.

 

 

Featured White Papers
 
Dec 2, 2016
Sponsored

Energy efficiency – the fast track to a sustainable energy future

There’s much work to be done to transform our energy system, but there are shortcuts...More
Dec 2, 2016
Sponsored

Security of power: Correcting the four most common causes of downtime.

Many power quality issues faced by manufacturers originate inside their facility....More
Newsletter Signup
ABB Smart Grid Update

ABB's Gary Rackliffe, Vice President Smart Grid, blogs a North American perspective on smart grid trends and technologies.

» Read More

 

TDWorld.com
Related Penton Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×