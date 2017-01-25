Booming Solar: Amazing Images from Across the Spectrum

Booming Solar: Amazing Images from Across the SpectrumJan 25, 2017
The solar power industry is booming, with jobs increasing by 25% in 2016. According to the latest U.S. Energy and Employment Report from the Department of Energy, the solar industry added 73,000 solar jobs this past year.
In fact, solar more people were employed in solar power than traditional coal, gas and oil energy combined last year. Just under 374,000 people were employed in solar energy, according to the the DOE report; while coal, gas and oil power combined had a workforce of slightly more than 187,000. The boom in the country's solar workforce can be attributed to construction work associated with expanding generation capacity. (Forbes)
Following are breathtaking images of solar, from rooftop PVs, to parabolic trough collectors.