Xcel Energy is partnering with Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center to create a new threat information sharing community. The new community will enhance the energy sector’s access to cyber and physical security intelligence.

The new electric grid-centered intelligence community is called the Energy Analytic Security Exchange (EASE) and will be coordinated by the FS-ISAC Sector Services team on behalf of energy sector members. For 18 years, FS-ISAC has been a trusted organization that provides cyber and physical risk intelligence to the worldwide financial services industry. FS-ISAC will share its expertise, technology and its access to intelligence partnerships with the new community.

Utilities have experience sharing security information within their sector. For example, the Electricity ISAC is a highly valuable security resource and it is managed by the North American Electric Reliability Council (NERC). By supplementing its sharing network to include the resources of FS-ISAC Sector Services, the energy sector will have access to additional timely and relevant information, research and analysis, and threat intelligence from other industries and sources.