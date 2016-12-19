Terex Utilities has announced a new auger tool for digger derricks--the Terex Stand Alone Core Barrel.

It fits directly onto a standard Kelly bar and can be stowed like a standard auger on the boom, eliminating the need for any attachments or having to remove for transportation. When a flighted auger will no longer do the job, the new Terex Stand Alone Core Barrel can increase productivity when drilling hard rock, such as limestone material.

For applications requiring drilling to begin at ground level, a removable pilot bit can be used to stabilize the Stand Alone Core Barrel in order to start a hole. Once initial penetration is achieved, the pilot bit can be removed. The optional pilot bit is important for achieving a straight starter track.

In addition, the Stand Alone Core Barrel is designed for easy plug removal, increasing drilling productivity. A unique tooth pattern allows the rock plug to easily fall out of the barrel when the operator ratchets the rotation of the tool. Other core barrels require workers to physically hammer the core out of the barrel.

The Stand Alone Core Barrel is available in various diameters ranging from 18” to 30” and features a barrel wall of 5/8”. The heavy duty hex hub is either 2-1/2” or 2-5/8” and it comes with a Dom ST5 2-3/4” shaft. The overall length of the tool is 104 inches. Access to the C-10 bullet teeth provides for easy removal and replacement.

Terex Utilities completed field testing of the Stand Alone Core Barrel in June 2016 with Big Sandy RECC out of Eastern Kentucky. “We occasionally will have rock holes that our standard augers will not cut,” said Kirby Castle, Line Superintendent. “The Terex Stand Alone Core Barrel cut through the rock in a matter of minutes. We like the fact that the auger will cut through the rock that we encounter and that it will save us some time on the jobsite.”

Terex Utilities