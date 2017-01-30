Arthur Rosenfeld received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President Barack Obama.

One of the earliest leaders in energy efficiency, pushing standards embraced by California and then most of the nation, Arthur Rosenfeld, has died.

The physicist’s innovations have led to adoption of federal energy efficiency rules, reports the New York Times.

“In 1975, he created the Energy Efficient Buildings Program (later renamed the Center for Building Science) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and set about studying how making appliances like refrigerators and air-conditioners more efficient could cut energy use significantly and save billions of dollars,” the Times reported.

Those efforts spurred development of compact fluorescent lamps.

“Energy-efficiency requirements for refrigerators and freezers sold in California went into effect in 1977. They were soon followed by standards for other appliances. In 1987, the federal government, following California’s lead, began imposing its own efficiency requirements for appliances,” the Times reported.

