New leadership at the federal Tennessee Valley Authority could reverse a decline in the reliance on coal generation across the southeast, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Senate has moved slow on appointment of President Barack Obama’s nominees for three board members of TVA – including the chairman. And that has opened the way for the incoming Trump administration to install new leadership amenable to coal.

“With the terms of two more board members expiring in May, the Trump administration will be able to appoint a majority of the nine-member board to one of the biggest operators of coal-fired power in the country that supplies power to nine million consumers in seven states,” the Journal reported.

Coal generation accounted to close to 60 percent of TVA’s generation for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2007. For the same period ending this year, it is slated to be just over 20 percent.