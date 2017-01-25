Coal production in American last year plummeted 15 percent in most regions to 743 million tons, the lowest level in four decades.

Revival of America’s coal production is a priority in the newly installed Trump administration, which aims to reverse the Obama era climate change policies which spurred widespread coal generation plan shutdowns.

According to new figures released by the federal government, the decline in coal production has been steady since a peak was achieved in 2008.

“Low natural gas prices, warmer-than-normal temperatures during the 2015-16 winter that reduced electricity demand, the retirements of some coal-fired generators, and lower international coal demand have contributed to declining U.S. coal production, the report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.