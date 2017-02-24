New York state can make up lost electric power after the close of the Indian Point nuclear plant by boosting energy efficiency efforts, according to a report in the New York Times.

The state has announced plans to shut the two Indian Point reactors 30 miles north of New York City in four years.

The facility’s electric output is equal to one-quarter of the power needs of the city and populous Westchester County.

“New York can do even more” in pressing for energy efficiency, said Paul Gallay, the president of Riverkeeper, according to the Times. By doing so, state officials could “eliminate any need whatsoever for nonrenewable energy to replace Indian Point.

New York can triple its energy efficiency savings. The state already ranked 14th in the nation in the efficacy of it energy savings programs, according to an environmental group.