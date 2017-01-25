Average gas prices the first quarter of last year fell sharply compared to one year earlier, according to new federal figures.

The decline ranged from 24 percent in California to 64 percent in New England, according to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

As a result natural gas was elevated to the leading source of electricity generation in 2016, EIA said.

“Natural gas was the leading source of electricity for nearly every month of 2016, accounting for an estimated 34 percent of total annual utility-scale power generation, compared with a 30 percent share for coal-fired generation,” EIA said.