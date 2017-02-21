Ensuring that the electric grid is secure is nothing new. As an industry, we continue to look at ways to improve resiliency and recovery, but are we ready to respond and recover from a full-scale, multi-site, major event? New threats have emerged and risks to the grid have increased in recent years. Among these are cyberattacks, natural disasters, and physical assault. While the industry has a history of collaboration and improvement, the window of opportunity is closing for the industry to ...