Commercial and industrial businesses in the U.S. spend around $260 billion annually on electricity and natural gas alone. Of this, as much as a third may be wasted or not optimally used to deliver the desired products or services they need. While the exact scope of the energy wasted varies from one C&I customer to another, the total wasted energy bill may be as high as $80 billion per annum, according to the same study A recent survey revealed that the overwhelming number of C&I ...