Hydroelectric power has steadily cranked out electricity for decades. But now hydro capacity in the United States has been surpassed by installed wind generation, according to the New York Times.

In fact, wind capacity in America has tripled since 2008, the Times reported.

“According to the Energy Information Administration, conventional hydroelectric generating capacity stood at 78,956 megawatts in 2015, while wind, the industry group says, reached 82,183 megawatts last year, about enough to run 24 million average American homes,” the newspaper reported.

The wind industry employees 102,000, up one-third since last year, making it one of the fast growing employment sectors.