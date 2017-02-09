The market capitalization of Facebook as of Feb. 7, 2017, is $384 billion. And its media revenue of $11.5 billion last year (63% over the prior year) put it in the #5 position of all media owners worldwide (per this 5/31/2016 Business Insider “The 30 Biggest Media Owners in the World” article.)

This puts a recent development at DataCapable in context. The company recently released a new module in its UtiliSocial platform. The module, dubbed EventCast, allows users to embed outage information into their existing Facebook corporate pages.

With more than 50 million businesses using Facebook as a marketing and awareness tool, EventCast updates are provided via shared sensor data, imagery, weather, outages, and other GIS datasets.

By allowing clients to integrate with and visualize events on their Facebook pages, the new DataCapable solution addresses the “most common complaint heard by operators,” according to DataCapable Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Peter DiSalvo: “Customers don’t want to be redirected. Customers want to engage with you immediately, on the platforms they prefer. EventCast is a powerful and engaging solution that will add value to utilities and businesses around the world.”

Leveraging an Esri’s ArcGIS platform, DataCapable’s clients can now benefit from faster event presentation, engagement, and rewarding interaction with customers via the platforms they prefer. Additionally, O&M value is to be derived from deferred customer calls as well as improvements to engagement and satisfaction. The solution also provides archival data, e.g. for government and regulatory parties with information on when, where, and why events are occurring.