West Penn Power is completing work on approximately $17 million of electrical system projects as part of its 2016 Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan, a multi-year program specifically designed to help reduce the number and duration of potential power outages experienced by the company's 720,000 customers.

The projects include installing enhanced protective devices on wires and poles, replacing or rebuilding electric lines, adding other special equipment, and installing automated and remote control devices.

"These projects benefit customers by complementing the work we already do each year to enhance the reliability of our electric system," said David W. McDonald, regional president of West Penn Power. "Our goal is to make our system the best it can be when it comes to limiting the number and duration of outages our customers experience."

West Penn Power's Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan was approved earlier this year by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Ultimately, this five-year program will result in an additional $88 million being spent through 2020 on targeted distribution infrastructure enhancement projects to help reduce service interruptions in the West Penn Power service area.

Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan projects completed this year in the West Penn Power service area include: