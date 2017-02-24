BURNDY has introduced its new lightweight 15-ton C-Head crimper — the new PAT46LWS series. The PAT46LWS series has been designed with a new forged C-Head that offers a weight reduction of 34% over the existing design.

Additionally, this new series continues to accept all standard BURNDY ® “P” & “U” style crimping dies (w/PUADP-1 adapter). The PAT46LWS series offers customers the choice of ordering two battery platforms, 18V Makita Lithium-Ion or 18V Makita Nickel Metal Hydride, both offered in various configurations. Like all BURNDY PATRIOT battery tools, the PAT46LWS series incorporates the latest engineering technology with a patented high speed hydraulic pump and field proven electronics designed to provide a consistent, reliable connection every time.

Burndy Inc.