CMP Lineworker Sam Webber works on a transformer at the utility’s new South China Substation.

Central Maine Power Co. has completed upgrades to its energy grid serving parts of Kennebec and Waldo Counties. A new substation in South China and an additional distribution circuit serving the towns of China, Freedom, Liberty, Palermo, Vassalboro, and Windsor were recently put into service.

“The new substation and circuit will provide more capacity and better reliability for homes and businesses in the region,” said Gail Rice, spokesperson for CMP. “We continually invest to modernize our system and keep pace with growing demand. The South China substation is a $6.5 million investment to support these growing communities.”

The new substation sits on a 1.6-acre lot on Route 3 across from the South China post office. It includes a new 34.5/12.47 kilovolt transformer; multiple breakers and switches; and a control house with state-of-the-art communications, protection, and control equipment.

The project is part of an estimated $40 million CMP invested in the energy grid in 2016.

The old facility on nearby Windsor Road is being decommissioned.