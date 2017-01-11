High winds that started late last night in areas throughout southern Ontario continue to cause power outages on Hydro One's distribution system. It is expected that this weather will continue throughout the day potentially causing further damage.

Hydro One's Grid Control Centre tracks incoming storms and works with field offices to quickly mobilize crews to respond to affected customers. There are currently 475 active outages affecting over 48,000 customers. Where safe, Hydro One crews are out assessing damage and restoring power to customers.

"Crews have been working since last night to restore customers. We expect more outages to be reported as people get up this morning," said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "All available employees are focused on restoring customers and responding to emergencies. Turning the lights back on for homes and businesses is our top priority."

Customers looking for information on power outages can call 1-800-434-1234 or download the Hydro One power outage app. Customers can also register to receive proactive personalized text or email alerts about power outages. Hydro One is the first utility in Canada to offer this service. Customers can register for Outage Alerts online at HydroOne.com/MyAccount.