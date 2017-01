The First Electric Home

The first home that received electricity in the village Dos de Junio belonged to Carlos and Noemi Chatari, a couple who is deaf and mute.

From left to right: Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative Professional Engineer Larry Cisneros, NRECA International’s Engineer Fernando Guetti, OAEC General Manager Chris Meyers, Noemi and Carlos Chatari and NRECA International’s Coordinator Marcus Uriona.