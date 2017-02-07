Puget Sound Crews Work Night and Day after Storm

TDWorld
Feb 7, 2017
Thousands of customers in the Puget Sound Energy service area were without power Monday morning due to a snowstorm that barreled through Western Washington overnight, dropping anywhere from two to 18 inches on cities around the region.

PSE crews were ready and waiting and headed out into the cold to assess damage, clear fallen trees and get the power back on as soon as possible. About 250,000 were without power; PSE crews restored 200,000 by the evening.

The utility kept customers updated on Twitter and Facebook, asked for patience and shared damage and repair photos.

