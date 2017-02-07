Puget Sound Crews Work Night and Day after Storm

Crews faced challenging conditions in the field as more snow and areas of rain made the prior night’s heavy and wet snow even heavier and more problematic for trees and power lines

Damage was primarily to distribution and service lines. Crews faced tough conditions everywhere, however.

Access in many areas was difficult and became harder as temperatures dipped overnight, especially if there were icy conditions.

Steady progress was made as crews worked all night as well.

Crews worked through the night to restore power to customers impacted by heavy snow Monday night into Tuesday.

At this point, crews had restored power to more than 194,000 customers. As crews finished work in area, they were reassigned to another area.

Asplundh holds for all clear at the Corner of Montevista Dr. East and 53rd Street Court East.

PSE crews cleaned up downed power lines and fallen trees on East Mercer Way on Mercer Island

Puget Sound Energy brought in additional crews but they needed safe access to assess damage and make repairs. Wintry conditions made that difficult.

Thousands of customers in the Puget Sound Energy service area were without power Monday morning due to a snowstorm that barreled through Western Washington overnight, dropping anywhere from two to 18 inches on cities around the region.

PSE crews were ready and waiting and headed out into the cold to assess damage, clear fallen trees and get the power back on as soon as possible. About 250,000 were without power; PSE crews restored 200,000 by the evening.

The utility kept customers updated on Twitter and Facebook, asked for patience and shared damage and repair photos.