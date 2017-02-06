Sentient Energy, Inc. has announced its new Sentient ZM1 zero amperage grid monitor for deployment on cellular and mesh networks.

The Sentient ZM1 is the world’s first advanced line monitor that can be deployed on distribution lines even where no or very-low amperage is available to power monitoring devices, including laterals, feeder tie points and rural distribution circuits. The new line sensor allows utilities to expand fault detection, disturbance oscillography and intelligent analytics to the entire distribution grid, resulting in increased safety and significant improvements in System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) and System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI).

The ZM1 communicates via either 3G/4G cellular networks, Silver Spring Networks or Landis+Gyr mesh communications. No additional pole mounted equipment is required to connect with the line monitors.

The ZM1 operates completely maintenance free for 10 years or more on batteries, which are field replaceable for continued use of the ZM1 for many more years, and can be dispositioned via standard recycling. The Sentient ZM1 is an excellent complement to single-phase reclosers, assessing their effectiveness and identifying the reclosure cause. The ZM1 records and communicates both the event leading to the reclosure and the operation itself, closing the information gap presented by today’s non-communicating reclosures.