After growing in the Northeast U.S. by 700 percent since 2007, Burns & McDonnell is expanding its workforce in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The growth in Pennsylvania is part of the 100 percent employee-owned global engineering, architecture, construction, environmental and consulting firm’s plan to broaden its presence throughout Northeastern states, including Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

“The need for large-scale program management and design-build solutions remains strong in the Northeast,” says Brett Williams, president and general manager of the New England office. “We’re expanding our team so we can offer our clients full-service capabilities as they face massive infrastructure upgrades.”

Within the next two years, Burns & McDonnell plans to double the size of the 5,269-square-foot Pennsylvania office, located in Conshohocken.

“We’re excited to bring local top talent to our firm and new jobs to the community,” says Kurt Shuman, Conshohocken office manager. “Our mission is to make our clients successful and it starts with hiring and retaining the best and most diverse team of construction, engineering and architectural professionals in the industry.”

Employee-owners in Conshohocken provide a full spectrum of design-build services — primarily focused on aviation, oil and gas, electrical transmission and distribution and food manufacturing industries. They have managed more than $900 million in projects.