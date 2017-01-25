The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has commissioned the design and supply of 18 transformers. The order is from ABB and is worth approximately $27 million.

An aging infrastructure coupled with a fast-growing population and an agenda of industrial and economic development is driving the demand for reliable electric power in the Philippines. NGCP is executing a structured program to strengthen the aging power grid. The transformer units from ABB will be installed in key substations across the country.

ABB supports national utilities and grid operators in taking advantage of the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB’s Power Grids division, which will deliver the NGCP project, is the world leader in its segment.

This is the second major order that ABB has received from NGCP, having won an order for three transformers in 2015. Among other projects, ABB has also supported Philippines’ largest solar farm with a complete electrical balance of plant (eBoP) solution, further reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable energy to help meet growing demand while minimizing environmental impact.