T&D World's Top 10 In-Depth Articles for 2016

Central Hudson installs a superconducting fault current limiter that responds almost instantly to add impedance to the circuit.

The repair of a transmission line crossing to St. George Island goes smoothly, which belies the challenges Duke Energy Florida had to overcome.

Xcel Energy’s use of unmanned aircraft systems demonstrates a potential to change operations that will enhance safety and improve restoration times.

AEP completes an energized reconductoring project in south Texas to ensure reliable power today, tomorrow and well into the future.

Primary voltage level control is too coarse and slow to resolve a new generation of localized, variable voltage disturbances completely.

The Denny Substation Project brings power to growing downtown Seattle, along with art, a dog park and an interpretative walking loop. (The accompanying gallery made our most memorable galleries list.)

Even though the transmission of electricity has been around since the late 19th century, there are still innovations and changing technology that help make the industry exciting and challenging. In 2016, T&D World covered those innovations and challenges. Drones that help us maintain assets were a hot topic, along with substation modernization and upgrades.

Voltage control and superconductors were also popular topics. T&D World presents its top 10 most popular in-depth articles...