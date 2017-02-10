Last month, the Western Area Power Administration announced a record of decision selecting the route for the TransWest Express Project. The TWE Project aims to strengthen the electric grid by providing reliable and cost-effective energy to the desert southwest region of the United States.

WAPA’s ROD aligns with the Bureau of Land Management’s ROD, issued on Dec. 13, 2016, which approved an approximately 725-mile route for the extra-high-voltage, direct-current transmission line between Sinclair, Wyoming, and Boulder City, Nevada, and concludes WAPA’s environmental review of the TWE Project.

“Collaboration between WAPA and energy developers is critical to developing infrastructure capable of meeting our nation’s growing energy needs while minimizing environmental impacts,” said WAPA Administrator and CEO Mark A. Gabriel. “This decision and comprehensive study provides the foundation to further the project’s development.”

The decision on the route will enable design and engineering activities to proceed, which are amongst the many customary key technical and commercial considerations that will help WAPA better evaluate its options for participation in or financing of the project.