The Tree Care Industry Association has recently renewed Townsend Tree Service's three-year Utility Contractor Accreditation in accordance with standards put forth by TCIA, America's oldest and most respected tree care trade association. Accredited companies must re-apply every three years so that TCIA can verify that the company continues to meet the standards of the accreditation and employs best business practices.

TCIA accreditation is the only program of its kind in the tree care industry. The accreditation process evaluates businesses to ensure that professional practices and standards are met in every department and at every level of the company. Townsend Tree Service Co. LLC was the first TCIA accredited contractor.

During the application process, an independent auditor checks the company for proper insurance, applicable licenses, reliable and ethical customer service practices, and strict operating standards. The company must also show evidence of formal employee training, adherence to safety and quality standards, compliance with industry standards, and employment of best business practices.

As a measure of protection to consumers, businesses undergo renewal check-ups annually. The annual renewal ensures that the company continues to employ trained professionals, is still properly insured and has a good safety and consumer satisfaction rating.

The 3-year Accreditation achievement demonstrates that Townsend Tree Service Co., LLC has undergone an extensive review of practices as well as a site visit, and adheres to all accreditation standards.