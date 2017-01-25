NV Energy and Apple have reached an agreement to build 200 MW of additional solar energy in Nevada by early 2019. The projects will support Apple's renewable energy needs for its Reno data center.

In the coming weeks, NV Energy will file an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) to enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the solar power plant. The project will bring NV Energy's total to more than 529 MW of new solar resources in construction in Nevada or under review for approval. This is in addition to the 491 MW of universal solar resources in Nevada currently serving NV Energy customers. Apple will also dedicate up to 5 MW of power to NV Energy's future subscription solar program for residential and commercial customers.

Currently, NV Energy customers are served by more than 1,900 megawatts of renewable resources in Nevada, including 19 geothermal energy resources, 13 solar energy facilities, six hydro plants, one large wind farm and a variety of biomass, methane and other renewable energy projects.