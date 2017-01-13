Siemens has entered the offshore wind market in Belgium with a first order for the 309MW Rentel wind project. The customer is Rentel NV, part of the Otary partnership, a conglomerate of specialists from the Belgian renewable energy industry including investment and development companies. Siemens will supply, install, commission and service 42 wind turbines of the large direct drive platform.

The output of the Rentel offshore wind power plant will be sufficient to supply approximately 300,000 households in Belgium with clean power. A long-term service agreement for a period of 17 years will provide customized offshore service and logistics solutions for the turbines, and includes Siemens' data-driven advanced remote diagnostics and monitoring.

The Rentel offshore wind power plant is located about 40 km off the Belgian North Sea coast. The 42 Siemens wind turbines will be installed on monopile foundations in water depths ranging from 22 to 36 meters. The first turbines are expected to deliver power to the Belgian grid by mid-2018, while the entire offshore project is planned to become fully operational by the end of 2018.