Complete hands-on electrical safety and maintenance training for Utilities

Whether you’ve trained with AVO before or this is your first time, make sure you’re getting the most out of your training. We offer 11 different Electrical Certification Programs that are made up of the completion of at least one or more of our Electrical Training Courses.

All of our Certification Programs may be completed in any order within an 18-month period, and they remain valid for up to 3 years from the issue date. All AVO Electrical Certification Programs meet the requirements of OSHA 29 CFR 1910.269(a)(2)(vii).

After completion of all requirements you must submit your certification application. Your certification package will include a certificate and laminated wallet card. If you’re needing to renew an expiring or already expired certification, please call us at 877-594-3156 for a recertification application.

Electrical Maintenance Training for Utilities

AVO offers one of the largest selections of Hands-On, Electrical Maintenance Training Courses available. A few of our maintenance courses include; Substation Maintenance I & II, Protective Relay Maintenance, Circuit Breaker Maintenance, Cable Splicing & many more.

Courses are held at our one of our training locations across the U.S. or you can also choose on-site training at your facility, anywhere in the world. Our instructors are some of the most experienced & knowledgeable instructors in the industry.

Electrical Safety for Utilities

This course provides training for new, multi-craft or experienced electricians, linemen, technicians, engineers, supervisors and safety managers that install, maintain, repair, troubleshoot or work around power generation, transmission and distribution equipment.

Informal on-the-job training can be dangerous. To ensure adequate safe work practices are followed, personnel must understand electrical hazards, safety regulations, and the use of safe work procedures, protective equipment and standards. This course meets mandated training requirements of OSHA 1910.332 and .269 and improves ability to interpret OSHA, the National Electrical Safety Code (NESC), ASTM and other applicable electrical safety regulations. Applying these best practices is essential to preventing electrical accidents, outages and equipment damage.

Learning Objectives

Explain the hazards of electricity and their effects

Interpret applicable regulations

Understand hazardous energy control as required by OSHA for utilities

Explain installation of temporary grounding for personal protection

Utilize safe work practices for work on or around substation equipment, transmission equipment and overhead lines

Select appropriate personal protective equipment for a variety of applications

Identify the functions of a substation grounding system

Identify the requirements for an electrical safety inspection of an industrial, utility or utility-like installation following a comprehensive checklist

Requirements

The student should have basic knowledge of AC/DC electricity.