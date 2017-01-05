As a senior transformer consulting engineer at Doble Engineering Co., Dom Corsi has had the opportunity to inspect transformer factories around the world. He has witnessed the manufacturing of both core and shell form transformers first-hand along with the varied technologies that the manufacturers employ in their construction.

With this practical experience and knowledge and an extensive background in transformer design, Dom Corsi will present Core-form vs. Shell-form Transformer Design & Construction at Doble’s Life of a Transformer Seminar in Feb. 20-24, 2017 in Huntington Beach, California.

The purpose of this presentation is to discuss the main design and construction differences between core-form and shell-form transformers. Both transformer technologies are suited for essentially the same applications but some design features can make a difference in the long run. Knowing the main design differences between the shell-form and core-form transformers will help end users in determining which technology is better suited to their immediate needs.

Dom Corsi has 27 years of experience in the manufacturing and electrical design of large power transformers. This experience includes both core and shell form designs.

Dom has designed transformers up to 400 kV and 570 MVA. He has also reviewed or supervised transformer designs to 525 kV and 1100 MVA. He joined Doble in 2004 as a Transformer Consulting Engineer. In the last 12 years, he has concentrated on electrical power apparatus testing, condition assessment, and forensics. His main interests are in the fields of power transformer design and power transformer applications.

A frequent presenter, Dom trains participants on many transformer related topics including Transformer Repair, Remanufacturing and Replacement, Transformer Design Review, and Transformer Factory Inspections.

T&D World visited with Corsi about the importance of understanding transformers:

Q: How does your current position help you presenting this course and other seminars?

I am part of Doble's team of transformer experts who are able to draw on the group’s collective knowledge, unique global experiences and varied backgrounds to routinely perform transformer factory inspections; including coil, core assembly, pre-tanking inspections and factory acceptance testing. I am also involved with factory and field failure root-cause analyses.

These activities help me understand the problems that are encountered with the purchase, constructions and application of power transformers and allow me to bring practical working experience to the session discussions.

Q: When and why did you decide to go into power engineering?

I decided early in my college studies that I wanted to focus on electric power engineering since it was the career path less chosen and because it was challenging. In the final two years of university, I gravitated more toward machine design since the end product was more tangible.

Q: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned in your past experience that you want to communicate to participants?

Knowledge matters and too often decision makers do not have the required subject matter understanding needed to make well-informed decisions about transformers. This is the current state of our industry as we progress through a generation shift. So, it is critically important for transformer decision makers to invest in their technical education which will significantly benefit their immediate individual work performance and the long term profitability of their employers.

Q: How will the Core-form vs. Shell-form Transformer Design & Construction session benefit participants?

The Shell-Form Design & Construction presentation will cover the main design and construction differences between core-form and shell-form transformers. Both transformer technologies are suited for essentially the same applications but some design features can influence the transformer’s long term performance. Knowing the design differences will help end users make better informed decision when determining which technology is better suited to their unique application.