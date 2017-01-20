With over 52 electrical safety and electrical maintenance training courses we've served the training needs of the electrical utility industry for more than 50 years. We have trained thousands how to safely keep the Power On for their customers and companies. As one of the most trusted and most recognized sources for electrical training worldwide, every aspect of our curriculum is designed to facilitate learning. Courses are developed to ensure each student leaves with the skills they need to do the job accurately and safely.



What’s new in 2017

This year we unveil our new state-of-the-art buried cable field. This one-of-a-kind cable field, will accommodate our cable courses: Cable Fault Location & Tracing and the new Cable Testing & Diagnostics. The new NEC 2017 course is here and AVO Online offers two new courses: Substation Recertification Online as well as 2017 National Electrical Code Changes Online.



New training locations

In addition to our Dallas, TX and Valley Forge, PA training locations, we continue to add both safety and hands-on maintenance courses to training centers in Cleveland, OH (North American Switchgear), Reading, MA (Reading Municipal Light Department), San Leandro, CA (PetersonCAT) and Fontana, CA (California Steel). Location schedules are found throughout this catalog.



Added electrical consulting services

We understand that your primary job may not be as the electrical systems “Subject Matter Expert.” That’s why we offer a complete suite of electrical consulting services. From Protective Relay and Cable to Generator, Transformer, Swtichgear, Breaker and Testing Software, our support experts are there to assist. AVO technical experts will advise, assist, and support your technical staff as equipment is being tested.



