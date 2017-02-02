Potomac Edison will hold an information session for its Power Systems Institute (PSI) line worker training program at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg, W.Va., on Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m.

Representatives from Potomac Edison will discuss the program and explain how interested students can enroll for the fall 2017 session. Blue Ridge Community and Technical College offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in Electric Utility Technology. Qualified students will receive tuition, books and lab fees courtesy of Potomac Edison. Students with the right grades and skills will have the potential to be hired upon graduation. Class size is expected to range from 15-20 students.

"The Power Systems Institute provides a unique opportunity for interested candidates to pursue a career in the electric utility industry," said James Sears, president of Maryland Operations. "Well trained line workers are essential to our business, and help us maintain safe, reliable service for our customers."

To learn more about starting a rewarding career in the electric utility industry, please join us on February 4:

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College

Saturday, February 4, 2017, 10 a.m. to noon

Main Campus – Room 1101

13650 Apple Harvest Drive, Martinsburg, W.Va., 25403