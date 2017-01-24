Would you pass up a 2-5% reduction in voltage and energy consumption? Of course not, because it translates to tangible costs savings for your utility. Right sized voltage is the key to reducing system demand during peak events. The ability to receive and analyze voltage data in real time is not only within reach; it may be easier than you think. The Sensus Conservation Reduction Voltage (CVR) solution combines metrology, communications and analytics to provide the insights you need to measure and optimize voltage across your entire distribution network. CVR helps to:
- Improve service quality
- Boost efficiency
- Extend the life of equipment
- Lower operating costs
- Enable preventive maintenance
- Offer voltage visibility and insights across your network
- Provide information to ensure adequate power generation
- Balance energy supply and demand
