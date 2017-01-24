Would you pass up a 2-5% reduction in voltage and energy consumption? Of course not, because it translates to tangible costs savings for your utility. Right sized voltage is the key to reducing system demand during peak events. The ability to receive and analyze voltage data in real time is not only within reach; it may be easier than you think. The Sensus Conservation Reduction Voltage (CVR) solution combines metrology, communications and analytics to provide the insights you need to measure and optimize voltage across your entire distribution network. CVR helps to:

Improve service quality

Boost efficiency

Extend the life of equipment

Lower operating costs

Enable preventive maintenance

Offer voltage visibility and insights across your network

Provide information to ensure adequate power generation

Balance energy supply and demand



Click here to download the solution brief to learn more, and start fine-tuning your voltage visibility today.