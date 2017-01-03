TDWorld
Home > Substations > Christmas Blizzard Freezes Substations, Communication Lines

Christmas Blizzard Freezes Substations, Communication Lines

Jan 3, 2017
Comments 0
  • 12-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    Iced Breaker

    A 69-kV breaker is covered in ice. WAPA's maintenance crews in South Dakota are working to energize the Summit Substation, Dec. 29. The substation lost power during a devastating blizzard, Dec. 25, that left the substation equipment and transmission lines encased in ice.

    Photo:
    Photo by WAPA staff
    More
  • 1-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    Linemen Working

    Upper Great Plains linemen work on steel transmission towers near Watertown, S.D., the week of Dec. 26, to repair downed fiber optics and restore communication. The communication lines were brought down by heavy ice after a blizzard struck the Dakotas on Dec. 25.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy of Jack Winter
    More
  • 10-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    North Dakota Crew

    WAPA's North Dakota maintenance crew clear snow, Dec. 29, from Washburn Substation covered by the Dec. 25 blizzard that blanketed the Dakotas.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy of Marc Kress
    More
  • 2-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    Shattered Line

    A lineman holds a shattered piece of fiber optic line brought down by blizzard conditions and freezing rain, Dec. 25. Upper Great Plains linemen work quickly to repair the downed fiber optics on a Watertown, S.D., transmission line and restore communication, Dec. 27.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy of Jack Winter
    More
  • 3-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    Bring Out th Equipment

    Upper Great Plains linemen bring out equipment to replace downed fiber optics on a Watertown, S.D., transmission line and restore communication, Dec. 27. The communication lines were brought down by heavy ice after a blizzard struck the Dakotas on Dec. 25.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy of Jack Winter
    More
  • 8-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    Snow-Covered

    Snow covers more than half the height of the entrance gate to this North Dakota substation. WAPA's North Dakota maintenance crew cleared snow, Dec. 28, after the Dec. 25 blizzard that blanketed the Dakotas

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy of Marc Kress
    More
  • 4-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    Reference

    A leaf provides reference for a fiber optic communication line encased in frozen rain. Upper Great Plains linemen work quickly to replace downed fiber optics on a Watertown, S.D., transmission line and restore communication, Dec. 27. The communication lines were brought down by heavy ice after a blizzard struck the Dakotas on Dec. 25.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy of Jack Winter
    More
  • 5-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    Downed

    Freezing rain and blizzard conditions, Dec. 25, broke fiber optic communication lines near Watertown, S.D. Upper Great Plains linemen work quickly to replace downed fiber optics on a Watertown, S.D., transmission line and restore communication, Dec. 27.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy of Jack Winter
    More
  • 9-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    Hilken Substation

    Snow covers Hilken Substation. WAPA's North Dakota maintenance crew cleared snow, Dec. 28, after the Dec. 25 blizzard that blanketed the Dakotas.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy of Marc Kress
    More
  • 6-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    Working Quickly

    Upper Great Plains linemen work quickly to replace downed fiber optics on a Watertown, S.D., transmission line and restore communication, Dec. 27. The communication lines were brought down by heavy ice after a blizzard struck the Dakotas on Dec. 25.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy of Jack Winter
    More
  • 7-wapa-blizzard.jpg

    Deployed Linemen

    WAPA deployed linemen from across South Dakota and North Dakota to work closely with operations staff at WAPA’s Watertown Dispatch Center.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy of Jack Winter
    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

A devastating ice storm and severe blizzard conditions blanketed the Upper Great Plains region lst week with snow and ice, knocking out power to many communities. Western Area Power Administration has been working closely with local utilities to restore power.

“Restoring electricity to customers is our top priority. We recognize the enormous impact a loss of electric power has on everyone. We are working to resolve the problems power customers in the Summit South Dakota, area are facing as a result of the devastating ice storm and blizzard conditions this week,” said Senior Vice President and UGP Regional Manager Bob Harris.

WAPA crews worked from Dec. 26 on to repair the federal grid, which supplies bulk power to local utilities, and those utilities then distribute the electricity using their local distribution system. The storm impacted WAPA’s Summit Substation, as well as several high-voltage transmission lines in the local area.

“We are doing everything we can to restore service to our Summit Substation, including calling employees in from holiday vacation and dispatching employees and equipment from across South Dakota and North Dakota to repair our transmission line facilities,” said Harris. “Our workers are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to safely restore service as soon as we can.” 

WAPA deployed linemen from across South Dakota and North Dakota to work closely with operations staff at WAPA’s Watertown Dispatch Center to restore power and coordinate activities with neighboring utilities.

 

Discuss this Gallery 0

Post new comment
or register to use your TDWorld ID
Connect

Latest News
smart meter
Jan 4, 2017
News

China Continues to Lead Global Smart Electric Meter Market

China remains the leading global smart electric meter market through 3Q 2016, with more than 348 million smart meters installed....More
Jan 4, 2017
News
Grid Optimization

Four State Governors to Work to Modernize Grid

The National Governors Association has announced that four states— Kentucky, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington—will participate in a new effort to help modernize the electric power sector....More
cyber attack
Jan 4, 2017
News

Russian Hackers Probably Didn't Target Burlington Electric

As federal officials investigate suspicious Internet activity found on one of Burlington Electric's utility computers, they are finding evidence that the incident is not linked to any Russian government effort...More
Consumers Energy upgraded meters
Jan 4, 2017
News

Consumers Energy to Finish Installing Upgraded Meters in 2017

From Mackinaw City to Monroe, Consumers Energy will have installed 1.8 million new meters across Michigan by the end of 2017....More
Latest on T&D How™

Dec 18, 2016
Video
T&D How

Drone Site Inspection

An unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) is used to do a site survey at an SDG&E battery bank installation....More
Dec 18, 2016
Video
T&D How

Water Filtration Sleeve

SDG&E crews use a high-capacity hydraulic pump with a filter sleeve to de-water a manhole....More
Dec 18, 2016
Video
T&D How

Composite Pole Assembly

A 45-foot fiberglass composite distribution pole is assembled in the SDG&E Training Yard....More
Dec 5, 2016
Video
T&D How

BPA Install of Transmission Line: Framing 1

A crew frames up an H-Frame 115kV transmission line pole in eastern Washington...More
T&DW Learning Center
Handbook of Energy Engineering Calculations

SOLVE ENERGY PROBLEMS QUICKLY AND ACCURATELY

American Electrician's Handbook Sixteenth Edition

For a century, the American Electricians' Handbook has served as the definitive industry reference for...

Temporary Grounding for Lineworker Protection

This essential safety reference shows how to install grounds...

View CatalogView Shopping Cart

Transmission & Distribution World Online Buyers' Guide
Featured Jobs

 

More Jobs >>

TDWorld.com
Related Penton Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×