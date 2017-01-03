Landis+Gyr has developed the Network Model Validator, a distribution system model validation application to improve grid operations and planning.

As part of the company's Advanced Grid Analytics platform, the Network Model Validator inspects the distribution network model, identifies and reports data gaps, and provides recommendations to help maintain a more accurate GIS and connectivity model.

"Maintaining accuracy of distribution system modeling presents a significant challenge for many utilities. The ability to automate this process provides tremendous time savings and assurance that the planning and operational activities dependent on the model are accurate," said Soorya Kuloor, CTO of Landis+Gyr's Advanced Grid Analytics Solutions.

The Network Model Validator uses advanced algorithms to perform meter-to-transformer mapping, identify phasing mismatches as well as topological errors. The application also performs validation to verify and correct electric parameters and asset characteristics, identify circuit model errors and suggest corrections. The algorithm helps identify abnormal circuit voltages and recommends corrective measures.

The comprehensive Advanced Grid Analytics platform offered by Landis+Gyr includes a full suite of applications that leverage existing smart grid investments to deliver actionable intelligence for elevating grid performance. Utilizing statistical and physics-based advanced algorithms, Landis+Gyr's analytics applications help extend asset life, improve reliability and restoration times, reduce losses, manage voltage and power quality issues, and integrate DER safely and effectively on the distribution system.