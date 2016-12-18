Eaton has announced the upcoming release of firmware version 1.5 for the Cooper Power series Grid Advisor Series II smart sensor. This important update increases a utility’s ability to pinpoint the location of a fault, adds new detection and reporting capabilities, and makes for a more robust product globally.



Featured enhancements include:

New steady-state RMS Fault Amps algorithm

Enhanced digital algorithms for determining fault and load directionality

New "Line Disturbance" indication for detecting and reporting downstream operations

GPS location (supported by hardware board revision 1 and later)

Support for 50Hz system frequency

New harmonic current alarms for capacitor bank neutral monitoring

The GridAdvisor Series II smart sensor helps utilities improve the efficiency in which they operate their distribution systems by improving outage management and capacitor bank maintenance while providing critical system information not previously available. This simple yet sophisticated device can announce directional fault targeting, detect capacitor bank fuse failure and provide real time line monitoring at nearly any location via DNP3 protocol.

The GridAdvisor Series II smart sensor saves both operation and maintenance dollars by reducing drive time, and maximizes energy dollars by keeping capacitors online, operating at peak efficiency. The sensors are hot stick installable. These industry leading sensors are the easiest way to gain SCADA visibility across the power distribution network. No additional hardware or software is required. The smart sensor meets or exceeds IEEE Std 495™-2007 standard making it suitable for both overhead and underground applications.