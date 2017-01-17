Based on its recent analysis of the smart energy networks market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Aclara Technologies LLC with the 2016 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Through its acquisition of Tollgrade Communications’ smart grid business, Aclara has positioned itself as a technology partner for utilities as it transitions toward smarter energy systems.

“In a dynamic technology environment, utilities are seeking partners that can help them address their business-as-usual investment needs while steadily integrating renewable and decentralized generation sites and containing total expenditure,” said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Yiru Zhong. “The Aclara Grid Monitoring Platform enables utilities to begin their analytics journey, particularly in the distribution networks of the electricity system.”

Aclara’s solution supports utilities in several ways. First, utilities can deploy medium-voltage sensors, regardless of the underlying communications network, to collect key measurements at a more granular level. Second, the platform provides a management tool to increase situational awareness through software visualization and monitoring. Third, the predictive grid analytics software provides utilities with the essential data visibility of various line sensor measurements so they can anticipate events. For instance, the Aclara Grid Monitoring Platform can be used to improve outage management, optimize operations, and set maintenance scheduling.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.