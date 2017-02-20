HAEFELY HIPOTRONICS has launched the new high-resolution impulse analyzing system HiASTM 744.

The Highest Resolution Impulse Analyzing System HiASTM 744 is the latest in a long line of impulse analyzers developed by HAEFELY HIPOTRONICS. The new front-end solution provides a 16-bit resolution at 250 MS/s with the highest measurement accuracy. Software, which has been upgraded to suit the new hardware, retains the comfortable interface proven and tested by many hundreds of satisfied users. It is also compatible with the former versions of data files of the HiASTM, allowing data comparison to older measurements.

The optically decoupled front end provides complete galvanic isolation between control room and test field. It thus affords the personnel the highest safety level. In addition, it minimizes ground loop, resulting in a reduced interference coupling.