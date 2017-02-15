Instrument transformers are crucial for a reliable and safe energy supply. During the lifetime of instrument transformers, a number of internal and external factors may change the operational behavior and endangers a safe and reliable mains operation. In the worst case, the instrument transformer may fail in operation or a malfunction might occur. Applying effective measurement methods to Instrument Transformers, production processes, commissioning and maintenance of ITs can be improved.

Southern California Edison will host an OMICRON workshop on April 5, 2017. The workshop will provide you with a primer on instrument transformers design and testing, including a comparison of conventional methods versus innovative test methods. Come learn how to use the current method as recommended by the IEEE Guide for Field Testing of Relaying Current Transformers IEEE C57.13.1-2006. There will be two industry expert speakers- Dr. Michael Freiburg and Peter Fong, P.E.

Seats are limited and registration deadline is March 22, 2017. For a complete agenda and speakers visit: www.omicronenergy.com/2017SCE

Application examples will be provided, including a review of practical experiences of performing the following tests on CTs, VTs and CCVTs:

Turns Ratio

Ratio Error and Phase Displacement

Polarity

Winding Resistance

Excitation

Who should attend?

Maintenance and Test Technicians

Substation Engineers

Equipment Manufacturers

Consultants

Product Development Engineers

Asset Management Engineers

Engineering Managers

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Time : 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Cost : $150.00 (There is no fee for SCE employees.)

: $150.00 (There is no fee for SCE employees.) Location: Southern California Edison Westminster Combined Facilities

7300 Fenwick Lane Westminster, CA 92683

Room: Admin Building Assembly Room, 2nd Floor

Participation will include lunch, breaks, certificate of participation for continuing education credit, and course materials.

Register at: www.omicronenergy.com/2017SCE

For questions or more information, contact Wayne Bishop Jr at wayne.bishop@omicronenergy.com or (781) 672-6212.