The Vaisala HUMICAP Hand-held Moisture Meter for Oil MM70 is an ideal tool for the preventive maintenance of oil-filled systems. The water activity measurement indicates the margin to free water formation, which causes severe problems in lubrication systems.



Measurement independent of oil type, age and temperature - indicates margin to oil saturation

In-line process checking through ball valve, no need to drain the oil

Rugged and reliable construction

operation; dewpoint and CO2 probes can also be connected Vaisala HUMICAP® Sensor - proven field performance since 1973