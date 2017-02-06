Landis+Gyr’s Network Node radio has been integrated into the S610 Line Sensor developed by Sentient Energy, increasing the transmission range and edge computing capabilities of the device.

Landis+Gyr’s Network Node delivers greater transmission output and computing power than previous radio designs in a small, coin-sized package. At the same time, it supports multiple communication protocols, including IPv6 and advanced security. This makes it a suitable choice for integration into a vast array of grid devices where edge computing capabilities are required. Additionally, the power supply design of the radio allows the S610 to harvest operational energy from lower voltage lines, expanding deployment opportunities for utilities.

The S610 Line Sensor is an intelligent fault sensor that further extends the distribution monitoring capabilities of Landis+Gyr’s RF mesh network for distribution automation. It delivers fault location and accurate load logging from any point on the distribution network, improving visibility of distribution grid performance. The device is capable of sensing current, conductor temperature and voltage characteristics.