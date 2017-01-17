DILO Armaturen und Anlagen GmbH has developed a new remote commissioning unit. With the new “CommGuard Web” device it is possible, for the first time, to fill gas-insulated components, such as porcelain insulators, with SF 6 gas to a constant gas density in a controlled and safe way.

Fine hairline cracks may occur on porcelain insulators for circuit breakers during transportation or as a result of material stress. Filling the breaker with SF 6 gas may lead to dangerous bursting of the insulator.

Thanks to the “CommGuard Web“ filling unit it is now possible, for the very first time, to fill gas compartments in a controlled and safe way from a distance of up to 100 m. The operator controls and monitors the fully automated filling process via a secured WLAN connection using a smartphone, tablet or laptop from outside the danger zone. The remote commissioning unit allows permanent recording and transmission of all relevant data to the operating unit during the filling process. The “CommGuard Web“ unit also indicates the different system conditions by visual and acoustic signals on site.

Temperature-compensated filling

Since the gas density in switchgear is pressure and temperature dependent, the device is equipped with an external temperature sensor to fill the gas compartment to a defined gas density. The temperature-compensated filling pressure is thus achieved with a precision of ± 50 mbar. Furthermore, DILO weighing scales can be connected to the unit and the gas quantity filled in is exactly recorded and saved.

Different gas compartment types can be added and recalled in the data base. Recording of the filling data completes the function of the compact unit and sets new quality standards. The saved data can be recalled and stored via a FTP interface.