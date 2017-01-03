The next generation of distribution and substation automation technologies are part of the next wave of transmission and distribution grid solutions and applications. These advances have been made possible with digital intelligent electronic devices, wireless sensing and monitoring, and high-speed communications, as well as automation using centralized and/or decentralized solutions. According to a recent report from Navigant Research, revenue for DA and SA technologies is expected to total $109 billion from 2016 to 2025.

“Today’s market for substation, feeder, and transformer automation technologies includes a variety of solutions,” says Richelle Elberg, principal research analyst with Navigant Research. “These range from centralized command and control automation to highly decentralized and autonomous distribution grid edge-related solutions and equipment.”

The DA and SA technology market represents a tremendous and growing opportunity for vendors of wireless sensors, intelligent electronic devices, and other automated gear and software, according to the report. Among global regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific have experienced the greatest penetration of distributed renewables and other resources that could cause disruptions to the grid—and drive demand for SA and DA solutions.

The report, Distribution and Substation Automation, analyzes the global market for DA and SA technologies, with a focus on three categories: distribution substation automation, feeder automation, and transformer automation. The report provides an analysis of the market issues, including drivers, barriers, and regulatory factors, and case studies associated with these solutions. Global market forecasts for revenue, segmented by category and region, extend through 2025. The study also examines the key technologies related to DA and SA, as well as the competitive landscape.